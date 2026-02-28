Trump’s Lies on Iran Missile Threat Exposed: Intelligence Contradicts US President’s Claims

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump’s assertions that Iran is close to developing missiles capable of striking the United States are not supported by US intelligence reports, according to multiple sources familiar with the assessments. Analysts say his claims appear exaggerated, casting doubt on the justification for a US attack on the Islamic Republic.

In his recent State of the Union address, Trump warned that Tehran was “working on missiles that will soon reach” the United States. However, two intelligence sources indicated that there have been no updates to the unclassified 2025 US Defense Intelligence Agency report, which concluded that Iran may take until 2035 to produce a “militarily viable intercontinental ballistic missile” [ICBM] based on its current space-launch vehicle [SLV] technology.

A White House spokeswoman, Anna Kelly, stated: “President Trump is absolutely right to highlight the grave concern posed by Iran, a country that chants ‘death to America’, possessing intercontinental ballistic missiles.” Yet, experts note that even with potential technical assistance from China or North Korea, Iran would likely need at least eight more years to develop an operational ICBM.

Iranian officials have consistently denied claims of pursuing long-range nuclear-capable missiles. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in an interview: “We are not developing long range missiles. We have limited range to below 2,000 kilometers intentionally. We do not want it to be a global threat. We only have them to defend ourselves. Our missiles build deterrence.”

Despite Trump’s warnings, the US intelligence community and the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] confirm that Iran shut down its nuclear weapons development program in 2003. While Iran continues enriching uranium, the process is primarily for civilian energy purposes, according to Tehran.

Experts also emphasize that the Iranian missile program, though advanced, is far from producing ICBMs capable of delivering nuclear warheads. David Albright, former UN nuclear inspector, noted: “Iran can launch a very long-range missile because of its space launch program, but it needs lots of work to develop an adequate re-entry vehicle [RV].” He also cited damage from previous “Israeli” airstrikes in 2024 and 2025 on key missile production sites.

Iran possesses the largest ballistic missile force in the Middle East, primarily aimed at regional defense and deterrence, including the ability to reach “Israeli” targets and US military bases in the region. Tehran has repeatedly stressed that its missile program is defensive in nature and not intended as a threat to the US homeland or the world.

This report underscores that the exaggerated claims of imminent Iranian missile threats may serve to justify aggressive postures by the US and “Israeli” entity, while Iran continues its strategic deterrence and commitment to regional security.