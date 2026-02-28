Please Wait...

True Promise 4: Iran Strikes Back at US–“Israeli” Aggression Across the Region

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Iran has launched a major retaliatory military operation, dubbed “True Promise 4,” in response to recent US–“Israeli” attacks on its territory.

According to Iranian state media, missiles and drones targeted US military bases across the Gulf region as well as positions linked to the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized in a statement: “Now is the time to defend the homeland and confront the enemy’s military aggression,” framing the strikes as a lawful and justified response to ongoing assaults against Iran.

Iranian officials have asserted that Tehran is capable of targeting all US bases and interests throughout the region.

Reported targets of the initial wave of strikes include:

  • Al Juffair Air Base, Bahrain
  • Al-Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates
  • Al-Salem Base, Kuwait
  • US Fifth Fleet Base, Bahrain
  • US base in Baghdad, Iraq

Regional media also reported explosions in Kuwait, where air raid sirens were activated. Iranian state media confirmed that additional missiles were being fired toward “Israeli” positions as part of the operation.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] stated that the strikes represent the first wave of a broad campaign of missiles and drones in retaliation for the “aggressive and murderous” actions of the US and “Israeli” entity against the Islamic Republic.

This operation demonstrates Iran’s determination to defend its sovereignty, protect its citizens and respond decisively to foreign aggression.

Tehran has made clear that its military actions are precise, lawful, and aimed at deterring further attacks while maintaining regional security against hostile US–“Israeli” forces.

