Iran Strikes Back: Supreme Council Warns of Crushing Response to US–“Israeli” Aggression

By Al-Ahed News

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran has issued a strong statement following early morning airstrikes targeting multiple locations within the country.

The attacks were carried out by the “murderous” American regime in collaboration with the “corrupt Zionist” entity, targeting critical sites across Iran.

According to the Council, these attacks occurred during ongoing negotiations, with the enemy mistakenly assuming that the steadfast Iranian people would surrender to such “despicable” demands.

The statement emphasized that the Iranian nation remains united and resolute in defending its sovereignty against foreign aggression.

The Iranian Armed Forces have already begun delivering a decisive and “crushing” response to the attacks. The Supreme National Security Council assured citizens that updates on military operations would be provided continuously to keep the population informed.

Authorities also warned that the US and “Israeli” regimes may continue their operations in Tehran and other cities. Citizens were advised to remain calm, avoid high-risk areas, and limit travel to potentially targeted locations.

The government has pre-positioned all essential supplies to ensure the public is fully supported, reducing concerns about access to food, water, and other necessities. Citizens were also advised to avoid crowded shopping centers to minimize risk.

As a precautionary measure, schools and universities will remain closed until further notice, while banks will continue to provide services. Government offices are operating at 50% capacity to maintain essential public functions.

The Council’s statement reinforces Iran’s commitment to defending its people and territory against aggression from the US and “Israeli” regimes, highlighting the nation’s determination to respond firmly and protect its sovereignty.