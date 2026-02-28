Baghaei: Iran Will Defend Itself Against US-“Israeli” Aggression, Calls Attacks Unjustified Acts of War

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Iran has strongly condemned the recent attacks carried out by the United States and the “Israeli” entity, describing them as unprovoked acts of aggression aimed at undermining regional stability. Iranian authorities have vowed a firm and decisive response.

In a series of statements, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized that the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the nation. “The Iranian Armed Forces will defend the country decisively and with full capabilities,” Baghaei said, reaffirming the country’s commitment to protecting its sovereignty.

Baghaei described the conflict as a national battle forced upon Iran and called on the United Nations Security Council to act immediately. “This is a national battle imposed on us. The UN Security Council must hold an urgent session and take action to stop the aggression against Iran,” he stated.

He further warned that failure to confront this aggression could have far-reaching consequences: “If the aggression against Iran is not confronted by the international community, it will mark the beginning of the end for all international institutions.”

Addressing the regional implications of the attacks, Baghaei declared that any location in the region used by the United States against Iran would be considered a legitimate target for retaliation. “Every point in the region exploited by the United States against Iran will be considered a legitimate target for Iran,” he said, highlighting Iran’s right to defend itself.

Baghaei also emphasized that Iran has no intention of initiating hostilities. “The Iranian people did not start this war, but they are bravely defending themselves,” he stated, underscoring the defensive nature of Iran’s response. He stressed that Iran holds no hostility toward US citizens and maintains its commitment to being a friend to all nations in the region.

“The Iranian people hold no enmity toward the people of the United States, and we are friends to all countries of the region,” he said.

Finally, Baghaei made it clear that Iran’s military actions are targeted solely at the source of the aggression. “In lawful self-defense, we are compelled to target the source of the aggression,” he concluded.

The attacks by the United States and the “Israeli” entity, including air and naval strikes and ongoing missile barrages, have prompted heightened alert across the region.

Air raid sirens have been reported across the “Israeli” entity, including “Tel Aviv”, Askalan [“Ashkelon”], Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] and southern regions, as well as in nearby territories. Bahrain has also activated emergency protocols in response to the regional escalation.

Iran’s leadership and military emphasize that their actions are defensive and proportionate. Observers note that the aggression against Iran is a clear attempt to destabilize the region, but Iranian authorities have signaled their readiness to respond firmly, ensuring the protection of their nation while avoiding unnecessary escalation against civilians or foreign populations.