Iran’s IRG Unleashes True Promise 4: Crushing Response to US–“Israeli” Aggression

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] of Iran has announced the first phase of “True Promise 4,” a major retaliatory operation targeting US and “Israeli” military and security sites across the region, in response to what it described as “the aggressive and murderous actions of the US and the ‘child-killing’ Zionist regime.”

In its statement, the IRG said: “Facing the aggression of the criminal American army and the ‘Israeli’ regime, with God’s help, we have begun executing the first phase of ‘True Promise 4’ through widespread attacks by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran on regional targets of the invading enemy.”

According to the IRG, missiles and drones have struck key targets “with powerful blows,” including:

US Fifth Fleet Headquarters, Bahrain

US military bases in Qatar and United Arab Emirates

Military and security centers deep within “Israeli” territory

The IRG confirmed that the missile and drone attacks are ongoing, noting: “The missile and drone strikes of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran continue, and additional information will be announced later.”

This operation underscores Iran’s firm stance on defending its homeland, emphasizing that any further US or “Israeli” aggression will be met with decisive and lawful retaliation to protect national sovereignty and regional security.

Iran presents these strikes as lawful and decisive measures to protect national sovereignty and regional security, signaling that any further aggression from the US or “Israeli” entity will be met with an equally forceful response.