Trump Escalates War Rhetoric as US Launches Strikes on Iran Under Pretext of “Defense”

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Washington has initiated what he called “major combat operations in Iran,” claiming the strikes were necessary to eliminate “imminent threats” to the American people.

The announcement marks a sharp escalation in US aggression against the Islamic Republic, which has consistently maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful and defensive in nature.

In an eight-minute video posted on Truth Social, Trump described the Iranian government as “a vicious group of very hard, terrible people,” accusing Tehran of endangering the United States and its allies. He framed the renewed military campaign as a response to what he portrayed as failed nuclear diplomacy.

Referring to previous attacks, Trump stated: “In Operation Midnight Hammer last June, we obliterated the regime’s nuclear program at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.” He added that after those strikes, Washington had warned Tehran not to resume nuclear activities, claiming: “They said they wanted to do it, then they did not.”

Despite these assertions, Iran has repeatedly rejected allegations that it seeks nuclear weapons, emphasizing that its atomic program serves civilian energy and research purposes. Even US-based reporting has cast doubt on Trump’s claims that Iran possesses or is close to acquiring long-range missiles capable of striking the American mainland.

Trump further threatened sweeping military action, declaring that US forces would “destroy [Iranian] missiles and raze their missile industry,” “annihilate their navy,” and ensure Iran “does not obtain a nuclear weapon.”

He acknowledged the possibility of American casualties but continued to escalate rhetoric by warning Iran’s military to surrender or “face certain death.” He also called on the Iranian population to “take over your government” after US objectives are achieved — remarks widely viewed as direct interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

Tehran has consistently warned that any attack on its territory would be met with decisive retaliation against American military installations across the region. Iranian officials argue that Washington’s actions, backed politically and militarily by “Israel,” represent continued destabilization efforts rather than genuine defensive measures.

As tensions intensify, observers warn that US escalation risks plunging the region into a broader and far more dangerous conflict.