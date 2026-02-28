- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
36 Students Killed in ’Israeli’-US Strike on Iran’s Minab District
folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
At least 36 students at a girls’ elementary school were killed in a "Israeli"-US attack on Iran, according to a report by IRNA citing local authorities.
The strike targeted the Minab district in Hormozgan province in southern Iran. Local officials confirmed the casualties occurred following the attack.
The incident marks the first officially reported deaths of Iranian elementary school students resulting from today’s "Israeli"-US aggression on Iran.
No additional details were immediately provided regarding the circumstances of the strike or the broader impact on the district.
Comments
- Related News