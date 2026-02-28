Please Wait...

Hezbollah Condemns US–’Israeli’ Aggression Against Iran
Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah issued a strong condemnation of the recent US–"Israeli" strikes targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing the attacks as a “treacherous aggression” following months of threats from Washington and Tel Aviv.

In a series of statements, the movement said the strikes were aimed at subjugating Iran, forcing its surrender, and denying the country its legitimate right to peaceful nuclear capabilities and defensive missile development.

Hezbollah characterized the attacks as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, reflecting the “arrogance and hubris” of the US administration and the "Israeli" entity.

The group accused the US and "Israeli" forces of attempting to destabilize Iran, subjugate its people, and impose schemes of domination and occupation. It emphasized that the dispute has never been Iran’s nuclear program, but rather a refusal to tolerate a strong, self-reliant state that upholds its sovereignty in the region.

Hezbollah also condemned efforts to weaken regional states, describing them as attempts to create “drained entities” easy to control and dominate, thereby facilitating colonial and occupation agendas.

The resistance also highlighted Iran’s resilience, noting that decades of sanctions, threats, and attacks have failed to force the country into submission, citing the unity and determination of the Iranian people.

The movement declared its full solidarity with Iran’s leadership and population and called on countries and peoples in the region to recognize the dangers posed by the aggression and to resist it.

Hezbollah also warned that ignoring the threat could have serious consequences for the entire region.

Concluding its statement, Hezbollah expressed confidence that the US and "Israeli" forces would ultimately fail, stating that they would “reap nothing but failure from their tyrannical and criminal aggression.”

