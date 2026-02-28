Hezbollah Condemns US–“Israeli” Strike on Iran, Pledges Full Solidarity

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah denounced what it described as a joint US–“Israeli” act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It framed the attack as a violation of international law and reaffirmed its full support for Iran’s leadership and people, calling on regional nations to confront what it sees as a dangerous escalation.

Hezbollah issued the following statement: