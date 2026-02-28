- Home
Hezbollah Condemns US–“Israeli” Strike on Iran, Pledges Full Solidarity
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah denounced what it described as a joint US–“Israeli” act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
It framed the attack as a violation of international law and reaffirmed its full support for Iran’s leadership and people, calling on regional nations to confront what it sees as a dangerous escalation.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
Hezbollah condemns the treacherous US–“Israeli” aggression that targeted the Islamic Republic of Iran after months of Zionist and American threats aimed at forcing the Islamic Republic into submission, stripping it of its natural and legitimate right to possess peaceful nuclear capability and to develop its defensive missile capacities, just like any other country in the world.
This new aggression, which constitutes a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, is a continuation of the arrogance and domination practiced by the US administration and the criminal Zionist entity in our region. It is a desperate attempt to destabilize the region, subdue its peoples, and force them to accept projects of hegemony and occupation.
What is happening today, following the failure of the twelve-day war launched by the “Israeli” enemy with direct American participation, confirms that the issue was never truly about the nuclear program. Rather, it is about rejecting the existence of a strong state in the region — one that relies on itself, holds firmly to its sovereignty and independent national decision-making, protects its resources, develops its capabilities, refuses to fall into the system of American dependency, supports free and oppressed peoples around the world and stands as a solid barrier against Zionist–American plans in the region. They seek weak and exhausted entities that are easy to control and dominate, paving the way for their occupation and colonial schemes.
This aggression will only make the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people stronger, more steadfast, and more determined to uphold their legitimate rights. Over decades of sanctions, threats, and attacks, Iran has proven itself to be a strong and firmly rooted state that cannot be forced into surrender, backed by a proud people standing united in defense of their dignity and sovereignty.
As Hezbollah declares its full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran — its leadership and its people — it calls on the countries and peoples of the region to stand against this aggressive scheme and to recognize its danger. Its grave consequences, if left unchecked, will affect everyone without exception. We are confident that the American and “Israeli” enemy will receive a major blow and reap nothing but failure from this criminal aggression.
