Iran Retaliates Against US Military Bases, Signals Willingness for Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Saturday that Iran has launched attacks on US military bases in the region as an act of self-defense, pledging that Tehran will continue its response until the aggression ceases.

“We are attacking American bases in an act of self-defense. We cannot just sit and watch as they attack us,” Araghchi told NBC News, emphasizing that Iran remains open to de-escalation once hostilities end, noting the potential for dialogue thereafter.

Araghchi reassured that Iran’s leadership remains intact following the strikes. “Imam Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian are alive, as far as I know. All high-ranking officials are alive, everything is fine,” he said, though acknowledging that “one or two commanders” may have been martyred in the exchanges.

On the question of regional support, Araghchi asserted that Iran does not currently require assistance from allies, stating, “We are capable enough to defend ourselves, and we will do that. We don’t need the help of anybody.”

Araghchi also revealed that Iran had offered substantial concessions to the US negotiating team just two days prior, during Geneva-mediated talks.

Tehran had proposed downblending its enriched uranium stockpiles “to the lowest level possible” and expressed readiness to allow US inspections under a potential nuclear agreement.

“We made significant progress. We agreed to do enrichment only based on our needs,” he said, adding that Iran is prepared to accept “robust verifications and monitoring” and additional confidence-building measures to ensure its nuclear program remains peaceful.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who mediated the talks, expressed dismay at the breakdown in negotiations. Writing on X, he stated: “Active and serious negotiations have yet again been undermined.

Neither the interests of the United States nor the cause of global peace are well served by this,” urging Washington to avoid escalation.