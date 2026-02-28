Please Wait...

We Will Continue The Journey

 

Iran’s Maritime Strike Arsenal

7 hours ago
Infographics by Al-Ahed News

From coastal batteries to long range anti-ship systems, Iran has built a layered network of naval missiles designed to project power far beyond its shoreline. Systems such as the Abu Mahdi, Hormuz 2, Persian Gulf, Qader and Noor form a strategic web aimed at sea denial, deterrence and asymmetric response.

This series explores the capabilities, range profiles, and operational roles of these missiles within Iran’s broader maritime doctrine, highlighting how they shape the balance of power across critical waterways.

 

Iran OperationTruePromise

Comments

