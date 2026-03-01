Imam Khamenei Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has been martyred in the joint US- “Israeli” aggression on Iran.

Iranian state television reported that the leader was martyred at his workplace while he was carrying out his duties in his office following the joint US- “Israeli” attacks in the early hours of Saturday.

According to Iranian state television, Imam Khamenei's martyrdom at his workplace once again refuted claims by "outlets linked to the Israeli regime and regional reactionary currents that the leader was in a secure and undisclosed location.”

“He remained present on the frontlines of responsibility among his people,” the Iranian TV stated.

The Iranian Revolution Guard [IRG] extended its highest condolences, describing Imam Ali Khamenei as a towering religious scholar and “leader of the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution.”

They hailed him as a uniquely virtuous and courageous figure, whose martyrdom at the hands of “malicious terrorists and oppressors” underscores the righteousness of his leadership and the value of his lifelong service.

The IRG affirmed that Imam Khamenei’s martyrdom "would not halt the path he was treading, but rather strengthen the Iranian people’s determination to continue his legacy, warning that the hand of Iranian justice would pursue those responsible," vowing that "the IRG, armed forces, and Basij would carry forward his mission in defense of the nation."

For its part, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran said Imam Khamenei’s martyrdom would be a catalyst for a “great uprising against global tyrants.”

The Iranian Presidency and government announced 40 days of national mourning and seven days of official holiday.

The presidency added that until his final moments, Imam Khamenei guided the Islamic nation in confronting the forces of tyranny, describing him as a symbol of selfless service, resistance, and hope for the oppressed and the free.

Concluding, the Iranian Presidency warned that this major crime would not go unanswered and that Sayyed Khamenei's sacred blood would only inspire continued struggle against injustice, emphasizing that Iran, relying on divine support, would navigate this crisis united and with pride.