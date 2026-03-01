Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Statement by Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei (may his soul be sanctified).

In the Name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate

“Do not think of those who are killed in the path of God as dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, provided for.”

God Almighty has spoken the truth.

We offer our condolences and congratulations to Imam Al-Mahdi [may God hasten his reappearance], to the Islamic nation, the free people of the world, and the great Iranian people, on the blessed martyrdom of our leader and guardian, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei [may his soul be sanctified].

He attained the greatest levels of honor, sincerity, resistance, and self-sacrifice in the path of God Almighty-following the path of the Master of Martyrs, Imam Hussein ibn Ali [PBUH].

As I mourn the God-fearing scholar and divine leader with a heart heavy with pain and wounds, and a soul filled with sorrow and grief, I feel at the same time great pride and honor that the leader of the nation, its guide and guardian, has ascended to his Lord’s mercy and pleasure in the greatest of months and best of days, the month of Ramadan, while leading the path of jihad and resistance against the tyrannical and arrogant Americans and “Israelis”- the enemies of religion and humanity.

Thus, he attained the great triumph and lofty honor, sealing his noble, blessed life with the divine decoration of martyrdom.

Our guardian and leader ascended to the heavens standing firm and courageous, entrusting his reward to God Almighty.

He left behind tens of millions of lovers of wilayah, leaders who will continue to carry the banner and pursue the path, and peoples who will remain in the field, proclaiming authentic Muhammadan Islam, supporting the right, and working to liberate Palestine and Occupied Al-Quds, as well as upholding the resistance that saves the oppressed from the yoke of arrogance, occupation, dependency, and surrender.

That the criminal Zionist and tyrannical American aggression targeted our guardian and leader, the leader of the nation, Imam Khamenei along with a number of leaders, officials, and innocent Iranians, is the peak of criminality. This assassination is a stain of shame upon the brow of all humanity, as the Zionist killers of prophets surpass the peoples of the world with tyranny backed by the “Great Satan,” America, within the framework of a sinful and dangerous aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and what it represents to the honorable and free people of the world and its resistors.

We in Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, and all supporters of this authentic Khomeinist line, will continue the path with determination, steadfastness, and a martyrdom-seeking spirit that knows neither weariness nor boredom and does not accept humiliation. We will always be at the forefront of the fighters to liberate land and people, following the path of the Master of the Martyrs of the nation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may his soul be sanctified].

We will carry out our duty in confronting the aggression, confident in God’s victory, guidance, and support: “Victory comes only from God; indeed, God is Mighty and Wise.”

No matter the sacrifices, we will not abandon the field of honor and resistance, nor the confrontation with American tyranny and Zionist criminality, in defense of our land, dignity, and independent choices.

In my name and in the name of my brothers in the Leadership Council of Hezbollah, and all the sons and fighters of Hezbollah and the resistance community in Lebanon, I extend the highest expressions of condolence and congratulations to the Imam of the Era [may God hasten his reappearance], the grand religious authorities and seminaries, the entire Islamic nation, the free and oppressed of the world, and to our dear brothers in the leadership of the Islamic Republic- from the President, the government, the parliament, the Iranian army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards , the great Iranian people, and the noble, sacrificing family of the leader-over this great calamity.

We pledge to you, O our leader Khamenei, to remain steadfast on your path- that path of jihad and resistance, confronting the arrogant, supporting the right and the oppressed-with firm certainty and unyielding resolve, until all the values, principles, and constants of pride, dignity, sovereignty, freedom, and independence are realized—those for which you devoted your noble life in service and in their cause.