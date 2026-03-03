Iran Destroys Main Command Building, Headquarters of US Air Base in Bahrain

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] says it has destroyed the main command building and headquarters of the US air base in Bahrain in the fourteenth wave of Operation True Promise 4.

The IRG Navy launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on the US air base in the Sheikh Isa area of Bahrain early this morning.

In this attack, 20 drones and 3 missiles struck the intended targets, the main command building and headquarters of the US air base were destroyed, and its fuel depots were set ablaze, with flames and smoke drawing everyone's attention, according to a statement by the IRG.

Earlier on Tuesday, the 13th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was initiated by the drone unit of the IRG Navy, targeting the US Marine base at Arifjan Airfield in Kuwait.

The IRG said in a statement that the enemy “must understand that its days of prosperity are over, and they will find no security, not even within their own homes.”

“To the Islamic world and freedom-seekers, we declare that we will not cease our struggle until the destruction of global tyranny and Zionism, and we will take vengeance upon the oppressors and those in power, with God’s permission,” it added.

The IRGC has been carrying out retaliatory attacks on US military assets in regional countries and on targets in the “Israeli”-occupied territories since the weekend when the US and “Israel” started an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran.