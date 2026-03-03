Please Wait...

Hezbollah: Ongoing “Israeli” Aggression Will Be Met with Legitimate Defensive Response

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

In a statement addressing the continued hostilities in Lebanon, Hezbollah said that more than fifteen months of ongoing “Israeli” military action have resulted in widespread destruction and loss of life, despite political and diplomatic efforts to restore calm.

The group maintained that its recent actions were carried out in response to what it described as sustained aggression, framing them as defensive measures aimed at protecting Lebanon’s security and stability.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

For fifteen months, the “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon has continued — through killing, destruction, bulldozing and every form of criminality. All political and diplomatic efforts have failed to curb this aggression or compel it to abide by the ceasefire agreement and its requirements.

We have repeatedly warned that aggression cannot continue without response. Assassinations and destruction cannot be allowed to persist. What is required is to put an end to the aggression by all available means, with seriousness and effective action.

The ongoing aggression cannot be justified by pretexts. Confrontation is a legitimate right. What the Islamic Resistance has carried out is a reaction to the aggression, first and foremost based on national considerations, and on the right to restore security and stability to our people and our regions across Lebanon.

The Islamic Resistance’s response targeting a military barracks within the occupying entity is a defensive act and a legitimate right. Those concerned, interested, and responsible must work to halt the aggression, which is the direct cause of everything taking place in Lebanon.

 

