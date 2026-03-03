Hezbollah: Ongoing “Israeli” Aggression Will Be Met with Legitimate Defensive Response

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

In a statement addressing the continued hostilities in Lebanon, Hezbollah said that more than fifteen months of ongoing “Israeli” military action have resulted in widespread destruction and loss of life, despite political and diplomatic efforts to restore calm.

The group maintained that its recent actions were carried out in response to what it described as sustained aggression, framing them as defensive measures aimed at protecting Lebanon’s security and stability.

Hezbollah issued the following statement: