By Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah’s Media Authority condemned a recent “Israeli” attack targeting Al-Manar TV and Al-Nour Radio, describing it as part of a systematic campaign against the Resistance’s voice and image.

The statement emphasized the resilience of both media outlets and their continued role in broadcasting the narratives of resistance and the steadfastness of the Lebanese people.

Hezbollah Media Authority issued the following statement:

Hezbollah Media Authority condemns the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted Al-Manar TV and Al-Nour Radio last night and early this morning, recognizing the two outlets as jewels of resistance media in both voice and image.

This treacherous new attack on two civilian media outlets represents another link in the chain of Israel’s systematic aggression aimed at silencing the voice and image of the resistance, in a clear attempt to affect the morale of our people within the framework of an ongoing and escalating psychological war.

While condemning this criminal aggression, the Media Authority congratulates all staff on their safety and thanks God for their well-being. It affirms that, with God’s help, Al-Manar TV and Al-Nour Radio will continue broadcasting, transmitting the voice of the Resistance and sharing the stories of its heroic actions, the steadfastness of its people, and their resilience through the airwaves.

No act of aggression will weaken them, for they have dedicated themselves to serving this noble cause since the very beginning, and they will continue to do so until achieving its honorable and legitimate objectives.