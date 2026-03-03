Hezbollah Vows Unshakable Resistance in Face of “Israeli” Attack on Al-Manar and Al-Nour

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah’s Media Relations condemned the destructive attack on Al-Manar TV and Al-Nour Radio, describing it as part of a continued campaign by “Israel” against resistance media.

The statement emphasized that such assaults cannot silence the voice of the resistance and only strengthen the outlets’ determination to broadcast truth and expose enemy crimes.

Hezbollah issued the following statement: