Hezbollah Vows Unshakable Resistance in Face of “Israeli” Attack on Al-Manar and Al-Nour
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah’s Media Relations condemned the destructive attack on Al-Manar TV and Al-Nour Radio, describing it as part of a continued campaign by “Israel” against resistance media.
The statement emphasized that such assaults cannot silence the voice of the resistance and only strengthen the outlets’ determination to broadcast truth and expose enemy crimes.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
Hezbollah Media Relations condemns the brutal and destructive attack carried out by the “Israeli” enemy targeting the buildings of Al-Manar TV and Al-Nour Radio, as part of its ongoing violent campaign against media institutions, particularly the resistance media that raises the banner of truth in the face of “Israeli” and American aggression.
This terrorist assault is evidence of the significant influence and leading role these two institutions play in confronting the “Israeli” and American war machine, exposing their crimes and schemes in Lebanon, Gaza, Iran, Yemen and across the region and the world.
The “Israeli” enemy, which fears the continuation of a media voice that speaks the truth and a resistance platform that confronts its crimes and violations, is deluded if it thinks that destroying a building can silence the word of the resistance or extinguish its flame. It previously attempted the same during the July 2006 aggression by targeting Al-Manar TV and Al-Nour Radio, yet it failed to shake their determination and steadfast belief in the path of resistance. The voice of truth will remain louder than any aggression, no matter how intense or savage.
While expressing our full solidarity with the management of Al-Manar TV and Al-Nour Radio and all their staff, we salute their steadfastness and resilience, affirming that these attacks will not weaken their firm resolve but will only strengthen their determination to continue their mission of confrontation and resistance.
