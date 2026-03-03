Trump: US Has Capacity to Sustain Extended Conflict

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States possesses sufficient military stockpiles to sustain a prolonged war effort, asserting that American ammunition reserves are “virtually unlimited.”

Writing on Truth Social, Trump dismissed concerns raised by military analysts about potential shortages of advanced munitions, particularly air defense interceptors.

Defense observers have pointed to the availability of high-end systems—such as interceptors for THAAD, Patriot and the “Israeli” entity’s Arrow-3 platforms—as a possible constraint in the ongoing US-“Israeli” military campaign targeting Iran’s leadership. According to reporting by The Wall Street Journal, both countries are believed to be rapidly using advanced weapons, including sea-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The joint operation reportedly began with a decapitation strike that assassinated Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei along with other senior officials. The offensive has been accompanied by calls for political upheaval within Iran. Trump described the campaign as progressing beyond expectations and predicted it would conclude within weeks. Iranian authorities, however, have indicated they prepared for a drawn-out conflict by stockpiling long-range weapons in fortified underground facilities.

Jonathan Conricus, a former spokesperson for the “Israel” Occupation Forces, told the Journal that the outcome could ultimately depend on interceptor availability versus the volume of missiles launched by Iran.

Trump also argued that US reserves remain strong partly because he previously halted certain weapons transfers to Ukraine, though American arms shipments continue under arrangements in which European NATO allies finance the deliveries.

Meanwhile, Iranian retaliatory strikes involving missiles and drones have targeted US and NATO installations across the Middle East and Mediterranean region.

Energy infrastructure and commercial shipping routes, including traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, have been affected. Disruptions to Saudi oil exports and Qatari liquefied natural gas shipments have contributed to rising global energy prices.