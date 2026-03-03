Please Wait...

We Will Continue The Journey

 

Islamic Resistance Targets “Ma’ayan Baruch’ in the Upper Galilee

Islamic Resistance Targets “Ma’ayan Baruch’ in the Upper Galilee
folder_openLebanon access_time 14 hours ago
By Staff

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahyieh], the Islamic Resistance launched on Tuesday 3/3/2026 at 10:50 am a missile barrage targeting the “Ma’ayan Baruch” Site in Upper Galilee, northern occupied Palestine.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.

Tuesday, 3-3-2026
13 Ramadan 1447 AH

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah galilee IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

