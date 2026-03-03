- Home
Islamic Resistance Downs An ’Israeli’ Drone
folder_openLebanon access_time 14 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those beingfought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helpingthem prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In response to the criminal "Israeli" aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb, the Islamic Resistance fighters downed on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. an “Israeli” drone over the skies of Nabatieh using appropriate weapons.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.
