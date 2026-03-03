Please Wait...

We Will Continue The Journey

 

Hezbollah Targets A Merkava Tank in Kfarchouba Hills

14 hours ago
By Staff

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those beingfought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helpingthem prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful 

 

In response to the criminal "Israeli" aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahyieh], the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 2:45 p.m. a Merkava tank at Al-Sumaqqa Site in the occupied Kfarchouba Hills using appropriate weapons, which led to a direct hit.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.

