By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, September 21, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb:

which led to the martyrdom of dozens of men, women and children, the injury of many others, the destruction of residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, and the terrorizing and displacement of peaceful civilians from their homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 5:00 a.m. a swarm of offensive drones targeting radar sites and control rooms at the “Ramat David” Airbase in northern occupied Palestine. and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the main air defense missile base of the Northern Command at the “Birya” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters launched a large rocket barrage at 6:30 a.m. targeting the “Nafah” base — the headquarters of the 210th “Habashan” Division — in the occupied Syrian Golan. the Islamic Resistance launched at 10:50 am a missile barrage targeting the “Ma’ayan Baruch” Site in Upper Galilee, northern occupied Palestine. the Islamic Resistance fighters downed at 12:30 p.m. an “Israeli” drone over the skies of Nabatieh using appropriate weapons. t he Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 p.m. a Merkava tank at Summaqa Site in the occupied Kfarchouba Hills using appropriate weapons, which led to a direct hit. and after monitoring movements by the “Israeli” enemy army at Tall Al-Nahhas on the outskirts of the village of Kfarkila, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a Merkava tank at 3:00 p.m., using appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. and as two Merkava tanks attempted, one after the other, to advance in order to retrieve the disabled tank at Tall Al-Nahhas on the outskirts of the village of Kfarkila, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them with guided missiles, forcing the “Israeli” forces to evacuate their casualties under heavy smoke cover. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Rawiya [“Revaya”] Base in the occupied Syrian Golan at 1:40 p.m. with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m. targeted the southern “Kela” barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan with a rocket barrage. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 20:30 p.m. a Merkava tank at the “Metula” site with a guided missile, causing a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 p.m. the Haifa Naval Base with a barrage of high-grade rockets. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 11:20 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy army forces at the Hadabat Al-Ajel site, north of the “Kfar Yuval” settlement, with a rocket barrage.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}