IRG Launches 16th Wave of Strikes on “Israeli” Entity, Reports 680 Enemy Casualties

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] announced the 16th wave of its ongoing Operation True Promise 4 in response to renewed “Israeli”-American aggression against Iran.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the IRG said its Aerospace Division carried out missile and drone strikes targeting the “heart and northern parts of the occupied territories.”

Key targets included the general staff and Ministry of War of the “Israeli” army in HaKirya, strategic infrastructure in “Bnei Brak”, military positions in “Beit Hakfa” northeast of “Tel Aviv”, and the military center in Western Galilee.

According to intelligence and field monitoring, casualties among enemy forces have now exceeded 680 killed and wounded by the fourth day of retaliatory operations.

The statement cited operational weaknesses, technical gaps and limited defensive capabilities in the multi-layered air defense systems of the occupied territories, which allowed Iranian projectiles to penetrate and inflict damage.

The IRG emphasized that ongoing smoke and dust plumes indicate the effectiveness of strikes on the military and security infrastructure of what it called the “child-killing enemies.”

“The will of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic rests assuredly upon the continued execution of operations and the degradation of the military infrastructures of the ‘Zionist regime,’” the statement added, vowing to remain committed until the complete destruction of the region’s “usurping growth.”

In a related development, the IRG’s Ground Forces have entered the battlefield against the entity and the United States with three simultaneous operations, deploying 230 offensive drones. Previous strikes included assaults on the US base in Erbil, northern Iraq positions of terrorist groups, and US bases in Ali Al-Salem and Arifjan in Kuwait.

The Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s highest operational command coordinating IRGC and Army activities, confirmed through spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari that Iranian forces had delivered “heavy and crushing blows to the enemy’s sensitive and strategic bases and centers” in the region. The operation is described as a continuation of the IRG’s prior successful retaliatory campaigns.