Iran Vows Justice for School Attack Victims Amid “Israeli”-American Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Following a devastating attack on a school in southern Iran, Majlis [Parliament] Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Ghalibaf pledged to avenge the deaths of innocent children, calling the assault part of renewed “Israeli”-American aggression against the Islamic Republic.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf highlighted the words of a grieving mother whose child was martyred in the strike and expressed unwavering support for the families of the victims.

He emphasized that the Iranian people would not rest until justice was achieved, stating, “We are the avengers of the blood of Iran’s innocent and oppressed children until our last breath.”

Referring to the courage of Iranian women and mothers, he added, “As long as these proud mothers and lion-hearted women of Iran are alive, the path of the Martyr Imam of the Revolution [Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei] will triumph over any invader, traitor or betrayer of the homeland.”

The attack targeted the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, Hormozgan Province, causing the martyrdom of 165 children and injuring nearly 100 others. Residents of Minab gathered in the streets for funeral processions, carrying small coffins and photographs of the victims, mourning the tragedy with grief and anger.

The assault, which occurred on Saturday, struck a two-story building housing both boys’ and girls’ classrooms, causing massive destruction and sending thick smoke into the air. Emergency teams continued searching for survivors amid the devastation.

Iranian officials condemned the attack. Minab’s prosecutor called it “criminal” and “savage,” noting that victims included not only students but also staff and parents.

President Masoud Pezeshkian described the event as “heartbreaking” and “inhuman,” calling it a “dark page in the endless record of the aggressors’ crimes” against Iran — a nation that will never forget the attack.