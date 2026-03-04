Trump Threatens Trade with Spain After Base Access Denial

By Staff, Agencies

The United States will suspend all trade with Spain after Madrid refused to grant permission for American forces to use its joint military bases for attacks on Iran, President Donald Trump announced.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned Trump’s actions, calling them an “unjustified and dangerous” intervention against Iran.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Trump stated, “We’re going to cut off all trade with Spain,” adding that he no longer “wants to have anything to do with” the Mediterranean nation. He did not specify when the trade suspension would begin.

On Monday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares confirmed that his government would not allow the US to use Naval Station Rota or Moron Air Base, both shared with American forces, for the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Albares emphasized that neither base was used in the initial strikes on Saturday and “nor will they be used” for the duration of the conflict.

Trump, however, insisted that the US could disregard Spain’s decision if it chose to. “Spain actually said that we can’t use their bases, and that’s alright,” he told reporters. “We could use their bases if we want. We could just fly in and use it, nobody’s going to tell us not to use it.”

Historically, both bases have played key roles in US military operations. American cargo and fighter aircraft extensively used them during the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan and the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Moron Air Base also served as the main refueling point for NATO tanker planes during the 2011 bombing of Libya. Following Spain’s announcement, more than a dozen US tankers departed Rota and Moron on Monday.

The conflict with Iran has exposed divisions among US European allies. Sanchez is the only EU leader to openly condemn the US strikes, describing ‘Operation Epic Fury’ as an “unjustified and dangerous military intervention that is outside international law.”

The UK initially refused the US access to its military bases, but Prime Minister Keir Starmer reversed that decision on Sunday, approving the use of facilities for “limited defensive” strikes targeting Iran’s missile infrastructure. France and Germany also expressed willingness to support “necessary and proportionate defensive action” against Iran.

Meanwhile, Lithuania has gone further, with presidential adviser Asta Skaisgiryte stating that the country would participate in the operation if requested by Trump.