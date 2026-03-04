IRG Ground Forces Launch 3 Major Operations Against “Israeli”-US Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] have carried out three major operations in response to what they describe as “Israeli”-US aggression against Iran.

Announcing a new phase of Operation True Promise 4 on Wednesday, the IRG said its forces deployed over 230 offensive drones targeting sites in the occupied territories and US military bases across the region.

The announcement noted that dozens of drones were launched in multiple waves against US bases in Erbil, Iraq, and Kuwait, while also striking the headquarters of several terrorist groups in northern Iraq. The IRG described these actions as the response of “brave soldiers” to what it called child-killing aggressors.

The report states that the US and “Israeli” forces began their offensive on Saturday, striking 30 targets across Tehran and assassinating several senior Iranian officials, including Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran’s armed forces have launched missile and drone barrages against “Israeli”-occupied territories and US military positions in the region.

According to the IRG, the retaliatory strikes resulted in over 680 casualties among American forces at various regional bases within the first two days of the conflict. Iranian officials emphasized that targeting US bases constitutes “legitimate self-defense,” citing Article 51 of the United Nations Charter to justify their right to respond to acts of aggression by the US or the “Israeli” entity.