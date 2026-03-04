Gulf Nations Apprehend Alleged “Israeli” Spies to Thwart Bombing Plot

By Staff, Agencies

Authorities in Saudi Arabia and Qatar have reportedly detained several Mossad agents suspected of planning a series of explosive attacks.

According to the Anadolu Agency, US commentator Tucker Carlson said on March 2, 2026, that both Gulf nations successfully intercepted and arrested “Israeli” operatives who were actively plotting bombings within their borders.

This development follows a period of extreme regional instability after joint aggression by the United States and the “Israeli” entity against Iran.

The reported plot has raised significant questions regarding the shifting and complex alliances currently defining the Middle East.

According to the Anadolu Agency, Carlson questioned the logic of “Israel” allegedly targeting the Gulf states, noting that both “Israel” and these Arab nations are currently facing retaliatory strikes from Iran.

The journalist suggested that the alleged operation might be an attempt by “Israel” to intentionally destabilize Washington’s Arab allies to further its own regional interests.

These arrests occur against a backdrop of direct military confrontation between the "axis" of “Israel” and the US against the Islamic Republic.

According to Iran International, the Gulf has recently seen a wave of retaliatory strikes from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, with Qatar’s interior ministry confirming the interception of over 100 ballistic missiles and dozens of drones.

The apprehension of alleged Mossad agents adds a layer of internal security concern for Gulf leaders who are already navigating the fallout of a widening regional war.

Official government statements from Riyadh and Doha have yet to provide a detailed breakdown of the number of suspects or the specific targets of the foiled bombings.

According to the Middle East Monitor, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has denied responsibility for recent infrastructure attacks in the region, instead accusing the “Israeli” entity and the US of orchestrating "false flag" operations to provoke Arab states into a broader conflict.

Intelligence agencies across the region remain on high alert as investigations into the suspected spy network continue to unfold.