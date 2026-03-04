Handala Hacks “Israeli” Think Tank Following US-“Israel” Strikes on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Handala hacking group has claimed responsibility for breaching “Israel’s” Institute for National Security Studies [INSS], a think tank known for its anti-Iran work.

In a statement, Handala condemned the INSS for using deception, media manipulation, and indoctrination of the Jewish population.

The group warned that, unlike previous conflicts the institute claimed it could resolve in days, the current confrontation will be unending—a battle between good and evil.

Handala said it plans to release classified documents, top-secret communications, confidential recordings and sensitive bulletins in the near future.

The announcement follows the recent military assault by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran, which included the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei. The attacks have martyred at least 787 Iranian civilians.

In response, Iran launched immediate retaliatory strikes, targeting both “Israeli”-occupied territories and US military bases in the region with missiles and drones.