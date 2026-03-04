IRG Announces Full Control of Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] announced on Wednesday that it has taken full control of the Strait of Hormuz, deepening uncertainty around one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes as regional tensions continue to escalate.

Speaking to Fars News Agency, the IRG Navy's Political Advisor, Mohammad Akbarzadeh, said that "the Strait of Hormuz is currently under the full control of the naval forces of the Revolutionary Guard."

The announcement comes days after oil and gas markets were shaken by disruptions to maritime traffic following US- “Israeli” strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory operations across the region.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said the US Navy is capable of escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz "if necessary," signaling Washington may move to protect commercial shipping as the security situation deteriorates.

At the same time, Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari, advisor to the commander of the IRG, warned that Iran would prevent shipping from transiting the waterway. “Any ship attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will burn,” Jabbari said, adding that “not one drop of oil will be allowed to leave the region.”

Shipping activity through the passage has already dropped sharply. CNN reported that "only two oil and chemical tankers crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Monday," citing data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea.

Under normal conditions, around 60 vessels pass through the Strait each day, transporting roughly 20% of globally traded oil and a similar share of liquefied natural gas flows.

The disruption began earlier this week as insurers raised war-risk premiums and major shipping operators reduced activity following attacks on vessels near Oman and the United Arab Emirates and warnings issued to tankers navigating the corridor.

The slowdown in maritime traffic has reverberated across global energy markets. Oil prices surged earlier in the week amid fears that sustained hostilities could interrupt supplies, while European natural gas benchmarks jumped sharply as traders assessed potential risks to Gulf LNG shipments.

Further pressure emerged after QatarEnergy temporarily halted liquefied natural gas production following drone strikes targeting facilities at Ras Laffan and Mesaieed, two of the Gulf state's main gas processing hubs.