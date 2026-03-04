Please Wait...

Hezbollah Targets ’Israeli’ Armored Personnel Carrier in Houla

folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

 

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 11:20 a.m. an armored personnel carrier in the village of Houla with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.

Israel houla Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

