Hezbollah Targets A Merkava Tank in Houla

By Staff

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. a Merkava tank in Houla with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.