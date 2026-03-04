Hezbollah Targeted Iron Dome Radars at “Kiryat Eliezer” Site

By Staff

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahyieh], the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. the Iron Dome radars at the “Kiryat Eliezer” Site [the main air ‘defense’ base in the occupied city of Haifa] with a squadron of kamikaze drones.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.