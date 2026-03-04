Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Hezbollah Targets “Ein Shemer” Air ’Defense’ Missile Base

folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

 

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

 

Allah Almighty is Truthful

 

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahyieh], the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 4:30 a.m. the “Ein Shemer” air “defense” missile base located 75 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, east of Khadira [Hadera] with a swarm of kamikaze drones.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

Last Update: 04-03-2026 Hour: 07:22 Beirut Timing

Breaking news

Hezbollah Secretary-General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem to give an address on 9 p.m tonight.