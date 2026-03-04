- Home
Hezbollah Targeted Haifa Naval Base
3 hours ago
By Staff
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahyieh], the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. the Haifa Naval Base with a swarm of offensive drones.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.
