Please Wait...

search
close

Ramadan 2025

 

  1. Home

Hezbollah Targets “Ramat David” Air Base

Hezbollah Targets “Ramat David” Air Base
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

 

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

 

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

 

Allah Almighty is Truthful

 

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahyieh], the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 2:00 p the “Ramat David” Air Base with a swarm of offensive drones.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Targets “Ramat David” Air Base

Hezbollah Targets “Ramat David” Air Base

2 hours ago
Hezbollah Targeted Haifa Naval Base

Hezbollah Targeted Haifa Naval Base

3 hours ago
Hezbollah Drones Target “Tel Hashomer” Base

Hezbollah Drones Target “Tel Hashomer” Base

3 hours ago
Hezbollah Targets “Ein Shemer” Air ’Defense’ Missile Base

Hezbollah Targets “Ein Shemer” Air ’Defense’ Missile Base

3 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 04-03-2026 Hour: 07:22 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Hezbollah Secretary-General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem to give an address on 9 p.m tonight.