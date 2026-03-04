Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Hezbollah Targets ’Tel HaShomer’ Base

Hezbollah Targets ’Tel HaShomer’ Base
folder_openLebanon access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

 

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

 

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

 

Allah Almighty is Truthful

 

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahyieh], the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 2:00 p the "Tel HaShomer" base (the main General Staff command headquarters southeast of Tel Aviv), located 120 km from the Lebanese border, with a barrage of advanced rockets.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.

Lebanon zionist aggressions middle east Hezbollah

whatshot