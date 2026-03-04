Sheikh Qassem: This is An Existential Batlle, Surrender Not an Option

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered on Wednesday a televised speech that tackled the latest “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon.

Sheikh Naim Qassem outlined the positions regarding the recent political and military developments, addressing the ceasefire agreement, diplomatic efforts, “Israeli” aggression, and internal Lebanese dynamics as well as the Resistance.

Sheikh Qassem stated that Hezbollah has fully adhered to the ceasefire agreement in coordination with the Lebanese state. However, he emphasized that “Israel” failed to comply with any of its provisions.

He further explained that the movement agreed to pursue a diplomatic track and allowed it time to succeed. “Yet, after fifteen months, this path failed to produce tangible results,” he announced.

According to Sheikh Qassem, the repeated “Israeli” violations were met with restraint in order to avoid accusations of obstructing diplomacy.

However, he reiterated that “patience has limits and that ‘Israeli’ escalation had reached an unacceptable level.”

In parallel, Sheikh Qassem warned that “Israel” seeks territorial and political expansion and would not be satisfied with its current position.

“‘Israel’ is as an existential threat not only to Lebanon but also to the wider region,” he said.

Criticizing the Lebanese government’s decisions of August 5 and 7, the Resistance Leader described them a grave mistake that weakened the Lebanese state and effectively legitimized “Israeli” aggression.

Sheikh Qassem explained that the “launching of rockets resembles a direct response to ‘Israeli’-American aggression and to fifteen months of continuous violations against our country.”

Reiterating that “Israel’s” subsequent actions were not reactive measures but rather part of a premeditated aggression linked to a broader project in Lebanon, His Eminence reaffirmed that “as long as occupation persists, resistance and its weapons remain a legitimate right under humanitarian, legal, and international principles.”

In addition, he emphasized that this issue is not open for internal debate.

"What 'Israel' did after the rocket barrage was not retaliation; it was premeditated aggression.This aggression has now become clearly recognized before the world as an integral part of Israel's broader project."

On another level, Sheikh Qassem declared that “Hezbollah would confront aggression through legitimate defense of the people, the resistance, and the homeland.

“This as an existential battle,” he added, noting that “surrender is not an option.”

“‘Israel’ displaced residents from more than 85 villages and towns, and destroyed properties, branches of Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, as well as Al-Manar TV and Al-Nour radio,” he said, pointing out that “Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association is a social association from which all Lebanese, across different groups and communities, benefit.”

To the people of the resistance, His Eminence said: “Our dear people, it pains us deeply that you are facing displacement during this blessed month.”

Moving to the internal arena, Sheikh Qassem expressed disappointment that “instead of prioritizing condemnation of ‘Israeli’-American aggression, the Lebanese government directed criticism toward the resistance, aligning itself with ‘Israeli’ demands.”

Addressing the issue of displacement, Sheikh Qassem described assisting displaced persons as a national responsibility.

His Eminence also stressed that the affected populations are integral members of society and that no division would be allowed between them and the resistance.

He underscored the importance of national unity during this period, urging all parties to prioritize confronting the external enemy before addressing internal disagreements.

He also called on opponents of the resistance to refrain from undermining it during wartime and suggested an opportunity to open a new political chapter after the confrontation.

Sheikh Qassem concluded that the primary objective remains the cessation of “Israeli”-American aggression and the withdrawal of “Israeli” occupation forces.

He affirmed continued commitment to defense efforts and to thwarting the hostile schemes targeting Lebanon, declaring that the resistance remains steadfast and resolute.

"God willing, we will be victorious, on the path of one of the two rewards, victory or martyrdom," the Resistance Leader concluded.