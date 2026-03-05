Iran Security Chief Questions Trump’s “America First” as War With “Israel” Escalates

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s top security official has accused US President Donald Trump of dragging the United States into a costly war with Iran in order to serve the interests of “Israel” and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a message posted on X on Wednesday, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said that around 500 American soldiers have been martyred since Washington joined “Israel” in military action against Iran on February 28.

Larijani said the losses contradict Trump’s long-standing “America First” slogan. Addressing the US president, he wrote that Trump had been influenced by Netanyahu’s “clownish antics” and had drawn the American people into what he described as an unjust war against Iran. He added that the US leader must now ask whether America still comes first, or if the priority is “Israel.”

The Iranian official also said Tehran would continue inflicting losses on its enemies as part of a large-scale campaign launched after the assassination of Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, who he said was killed in a joint US-“Israeli” airstrike last Saturday. Larijani warned that the killing would come at a heavy cost for those responsible.

Iran has carried out multiple rounds of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against “Israeli” targets and US military assets across the region since the weekend. According to Iranian officials, the strikes have caused major damage in the “Israeli”-occupied territories and at American bases in nearby countries. Tehran says the operations will continue until those it calls aggressors are punished.