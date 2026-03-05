IRG Says It “Blinded” US and “Israeli” Surveillance in Region, Warns of Intensifying Retaliation

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] announced the launch of the 17th phase of its ongoing Operation True Promise 4, targeting US and “Israeli” assets across the region.

The announcement came on Wednesday, five days after the operation began in response to what Tehran describes as unprovoked aggression by Washington and “Israel.”

In a statement, the IRG said its forces had destroyed more than seven advanced radar systems, announcing the strikes had effectively “blinded” the surveillance capabilities of the United States and the “Zionist regime” in the region.

The group also said its missiles managed to bypass the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, which had been deployed to help defend “Israel.”

According to the statement, Iranian projectiles struck the building of the “Israeli” ministry of war and Ben Gurion Airport, the entity’s main air gateway.

The IRG said the constant sound of sirens and the extended stay of settlers in shelters across the occupied territories for more than 100 hours demonstrated the effectiveness of the strikes and the steady pace of Iranian missile launches.

The IRG warned that its attacks would intensify and expand in the coming days. Since the beginning of the operation, the force said it has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and explosive drones toward strategic targets, including locations in “Tel Aviv” and the occupied city of Jerusalem, as well as US military sites in regional countries such as Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

Among other targets mentioned were the USS Abraham Lincoln and an American destroyer operating in the Indian Ocean.

The IRG also announced carrying out what it described as a “critical strike” on the largest US data center in the region, identifying the target as an Amazon data facility in Bahrain. The center, opened in 2019, serves as a regional hub for Amazon cloud services across the Gulf and other parts of West Asia. According to the company’s official report cited in the statement, the facility sustained extensive damage.