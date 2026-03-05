UN Experts Condemn “US-‘Israeli’” Attacks on Iran as Violations of International Law

By Staff, Agencies

United Nations human rights experts have strongly condemned what they described as unlawful aggression by the United States and “Israel” against Iran, stating that the attacks violate the United Nations Charter’s prohibition on the use of force.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the experts said the “unprovoked” strikes — launched during ongoing diplomatic negotiations and without authorization from the United Nations Security Council — breached fundamental international principles, including sovereign equality, territorial integrity, and the obligation to resolve disputes peacefully under Article 2 of the UN Charter. They also said the attacks violated the right to life.

The experts stressed that illegal military action cannot resolve issues such as Iran’s nuclear program. They added that the strikes form part of a broader pattern of unilateral US-“Israeli” actions that risk destabilizing the wider region and have already caused the displacement of thousands of people.

They also condemned an attack on a primary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab, which martyred more than 165 people, including at least 110 children, and left many others injured.

The experts further cited strikes on densely populated areas as well as humanitarian and medical facilities, including those belonging to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Gandhi Hospital and Khatam Al-Anbiya Hospital.

According to the statement, attacks on civilians, schools and healthcare institutions represent serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. The experts called for an immediate end to the conflict, warning that civilians are suffering the greatest consequences.

The aggression by Washington and “Israel” began on Saturday with an airstrike that assassinated Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, leader of the Islamic Revolution. Iranian authorities say the strikes have so far martyred at least 1,045 people.

In response, Iran launched waves of missile and drone strikes against “Israeli”-occupied territories and US military assets across the region.

UN experts also voiced concern about multiple “Israeli” strikes on Lebanon, saying they violate international law and the ceasefire agreement between Tel Aviv and the Lebanese government while causing civilian deaths, injuries and displacement.