Schumer Blames “Manic” Trump for West Asia Chaos Amid War with Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump, accusing him of having no clear plan or strategy for the war with Iran and blaming him entirely for the growing chaos across West Asia.

In posts published Wednesday on X, Schumer described Trump as “manic,” saying the president frequently changes his positions without proper planning or fact-checking.

The Senate minority leader said Trump’s decisions had led the United States into a conflict with Iran that began four days earlier when Washington and its close regional ally “Israel” launched what he described as an unprovoked war against the country.

Schumer argued that Trump’s leadership style—acting impulsively and ignoring advice—had created instability in the region. He also criticized the administration for failing to properly plan for the safety of Americans abroad as the conflict escalates.

In response to the attacks, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG], along with Iran’s armed forces, has launched large-scale missile strikes targeting US military assets in regional countries and sites in “Israeli”-occupied territories. The escalating confrontation has led Washington to close several embassies and urge American citizens to leave the region.

Schumer also said hundreds of Americans, including many from New York, remain stranded across the Middle East with limited assistance from the United States Department of State. He criticized the government’s response, saying evacuation warnings were issued only three days after the conflict began, by which time airspace had already been shut down and no US evacuation flights had been arranged.

His remarks came as the US Senate failed to advance a resolution that would have required Trump to obtain congressional approval before taking further military action against Iran.

Meanwhile, Hakeem Jeffries, the minority leader in the House of Representatives, also accused Trump of misleading the public about Iran. Speaking after a briefing with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jeffries questioned Trump’s earlier claim that US strikes had completely destroyed Iran’s nuclear capabilities, saying the president was either lying previously or misleading the public now.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Iran has maintained that it will determine the course and end of the war. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said attacks on the capital would not weaken the country’s ability to fight, adding that Iran’s decentralized “Mosaic Defense” strategy allows it to decide when and how the war will conclude.