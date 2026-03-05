Iran Denies Missile Strike on Turkey, Affirms Respect for Sovereignty

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Armed Forces have strongly denied reports that any missile was fired into Turkey, emphasizing that Tehran fully respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of its neighbor.

In a statement released Thursday, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said, “The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran dismiss firing any missile into Turkey.”

The statement reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to respecting friendly neighboring nations while defending its own territory against foreign aggression.

The declaration follows claims by Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense that NATO air defense systems had intercepted a ballistic missile allegedly fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace.

According to the Turkish ministry, the missile was shot down after passing over Syria and Iraq, though the intended target of the projectile remains unclear.

The Incirlik Air Base, a joint Turkish-US facility, was referenced in reports. The base has historically served as a logistics and air support hub for US-led operations, including during the 1991 Gulf War and later campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Iran has stressed that its military operations are defensive in nature, targeting US and “Israeli” aggressors following the unprovoked attacks that began last Saturday.

Since the start of the conflict, Iranian forces have conducted multiple missile and drone strikes against US military assets across the region, demonstrating their readiness to repel aggression and protect the nation.