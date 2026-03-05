Araghchi Warns Turkey and Iraq Against Border “Terror” Amid US-“Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned about “terrorist” activities along Iran’s borders with Iraq and Turkey in the context of ongoing aggression by the United States and “Israel” against the Islamic Republic.

In a phone call on Thursday with Bafel Talabani, leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan [PUK], Araghchi emphasized the need for close cooperation to secure shared borders in line with bilateral security agreements.

Talabani affirmed steps already taken to strengthen border security and called for enhanced collaboration to prevent destabilizing actions, expressing condolences over the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and others killed during the ongoing US-“Israeli” attacks.

The renewed US-“Israeli” aerial aggression began on February 28, following earlier unprovoked strikes eight months prior. The attacks have martyred over 1,045 Iranians, including civilians, children, and senior military commanders. These assaults came despite ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in Muscat and Geneva, with technical talks planned in Vienna on March 2.

In retaliation, Iran has launched multiple missile and drone strikes on “Israeli”-occupied territories and US bases in the region. Araghchi stressed that Iran is targeting the military infrastructure of the aggressors, which are used to plan and execute attacks against the country, and reiterated that these defensive operations fully comply with international law.

Araghchi also highlighted reports of planned US support for Kurdish militants, intended to incite instability within Iran, and emphasized the need for closer cooperation with Ankara to counter such plots and preserve regional security.

In a separate phone call with Hakan Fidan, he discussed the US-“Israeli” crimes over the past five days and Iran’s preparedness to respond with full force to any hostile moves.

Additionally, Araghchi spoke with Nechirvan Barzani, warning of the regional and global consequences of the ongoing US-“Israeli” aggression. Barzani offered condolences for the victims and reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to maintaining strong, friendly ties with Iran.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of implementing the Iran–Iraq security cooperation agreement to secure borders and prevent third-party interference aimed at destabilizing the region.

The Iranian foreign minister characterized the attacks as a “clear sign of US warmongering and lies” regarding Iran’s nuclear program and underscored that the aggressors bear full responsibility for the resulting instability across West Asia and beyond.