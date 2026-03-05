By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, March 4, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:20 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Metula” Site with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m. targeted the headquarters of “Israel” Aerospace Industries [IAI] in central occupied Palestine with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 a.m. the “Giv’a” drone control base east of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a precision-guided missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 a.m. the headquarters of the Northern Command of the “Israeli” Army [“Dado” Base], northeast of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a precision-guided missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 p.m. an armored personnel carrier in the village of Houla using appropriate weapons and causing a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m. a Merkava tank in the village of Houla using the appropriate weapons, causing a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Iron Dome radars at the “Kiryat Eliezer” Site – the main air defense base in the occupied city of Haifa, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 a.m. the “Ein Shemer” base – a missile air defense base, located 75 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border east of Al-Khedira [“Hadera”] with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. the “Tel HaShomer” Base – a General Staff headquarters southeast of “Tel Aviv” – located 120 km from the Lebanese border with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m. the Haifa Naval Base with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m. the “Ramat David” Base with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m. the “Tel HaShomer” Base – a General Staff headquarters southeast of “Tel Aviv”, located 120 km from the Lebanese border, with a barrage of high-grade rockets. and after monitoring the movements of an “Israeli” army force attempting to advance toward the southern neighborhood of the village of Khiyam, the Islamic Resistance detonated an improvised explosive device and engaged the force in direct combat at 6:30 p.m., causing confirmed casualties, with the clashes still ongoing at the time of this statement. and after monitoring gatherings of “Israeli” army forces in the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, the Islamic Resistance fighters at 5:00 p.m. targeted them with a rocket barrage, achieving direct hits, prompting helicopters to intervene to evacuate the casualties. and after monitoring the movements of an “Israeli” army force advancing from the occupied Tal Al-Hammas in southern Lebanon to support the unit caught in the ambush in the southern neighborhood of the village of Khiyam, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with a barrage of rocket, while clashes in the southern neighborhood remain ongoing at the time of this statement. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted yesterday [Tuesday] evening the Iron Dome radars at the “Kiryat Eliezer” Site – the main air defense base in the occupied city of Haifa – and the “Palmachim” Airbase south of “Tel Aviv”, located 140 km from the Lebanese border, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted yesterday [Tuesday] evening the “Tel HaShomer” Base – a General Staff headquarters southeast of “Tel Aviv”, located 120 km from the Lebanese border, and a military target south of the occupied city of Haifa with a barrage of high-grade rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m. the “Israeli” army forces in Khallet Wadi Al-Asafir in the village of Khiyam, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 p.m. the “Israeli” army forces in Khallet Wadi Al-Asafir in the village of Khiyam for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. and after monitoring the movements of an “Israeli” army force attempting to advance toward the village of Dhayra, the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged it in direct combat at 11:20 p.m. causing confirmed casualties, with the clashes still ongoing at the time of this statement. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 p.m. the military industries complex of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems south of the occupied city of Akka [“Akko”] with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 p.m. the “Ein Zeitim” Base – a brigade headquarters, north of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a squadron of offensive drones. After the heroic clashes of the Islamic Resistance fighters with “Israeli” forces in the village of Khiyam, the enemy was forced to withdraw the remaining vehicles and troops to Tal Al-Hamames, and a special statement regarding the course of these heroic clashes will be issued later.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}