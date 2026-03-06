Iran Launches 22nd Barrage: New Generation Missiles on Way

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has launched the 22nd wave of Truthful Pledge IV with a barrage of Khorramshahr 4, Khaibar and Fattah missiles targeting the “heart of the occupied territories”, with a senior official revealing that Iran has so far used mostly decade-old missiles and is preparing new advanced weapons for a prolonged war.

The IRG’s Public Relations department said the operation began Friday afternoon under the code name “Ya Hossein ibn Ali [AS],” according to Tasnim news agency.

This wave targeted American and Zionist regime positions from the Gulf to “Tel Aviv” with the launch of Khaibar, Khorramshahr-4, and Fattah missiles, in retaliation for the child-killing perpetrators who murdered Iran's children at the Minab school, said the statement.

It added that one of the launched missiles was ultra-heavy "Khorramshahr-4" missile, carrying a 2-ton warhead and traveling at a speed exceeding Mach 14, which has been directed at the targets of the wicked enemies of the Iranian nation.

American and Zionist regime bases in the Gulf countries, “Tel Aviv”, “Ben Gurion” Airport, and military centers in Haifa were struck by new-generation missiles, it added.

“The complete success in launching these missiles from the sustained chain of IRG missile bases on the seventh day of the war nullified the absurd claim by the propaganda machine of the global arrogance about the weakening of defense capabilities and the reduced rate of missile and drone launches,” it added.

A senior IRG official told Fars news agency that missiles used over the past seven days were predominantly from production years 2012 through 2014.

“Given our forecasts for a prolonged war, until now the missiles used in this round of attacks are mainly related to the years 2012, 2013 and 2014, and Iran has not used its new generation of missiles except in rare cases,” the official said.

The official described the defense industry's production cycle as continuously active, with design and assembly lines operating simultaneously to produce various missile systems.

“It is expected that in the coming days, a new style of attacks will be on the agenda, utilizing advanced and less-used long-range missiles,” the official added.

In parallel, IRG spokesman Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini said Friday that Iran is prepared for a prolonged war until the aggressor is punished.

“The enemy should expect painful blows in every wave of operations,” Naeini said.

He emphasized that Iranian innovations and new weapons are on the way and have not yet been widely deployed in comparison to what is available.