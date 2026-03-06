Hezbollah’s Military Leadership Letter to The Fighters of the Islamic Resistance

By Staff

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful



{Fight them; God will punish them by your hands, disgrace them, grant you victory over them, and heal the hearts of believing people}.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

From the military leadership to the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon

Peace be upon you, O Karbala-like fighters, and God’s mercy and blessings.

Praise be to God who has blessed us with the grace of jihad in His path against the tyrants of this age-the killers of prophets and saints, the “Great Satan” America and the cancerous tumor “Israel”.

Karbala is renewed once again, and the Yazid of this age has forced a choice between two paths… And you, the fruit of the life of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, have been and remain like a stake planted deep in the earth, answering the call of “Is there anyone to support me?” and proclaiming in the face of every unjust occupier that humiliation is far from us.

O sons of the Messenger of God Mohammad [PBUH] and sons of Fatimah, Ali, Hassan, and Hussein [PBUT]; O knights of battle and lions of the battlefield; O people of might of which the enemy has seen only a part-and will now see all of it, God willing: fight them like the self-sacrificing fighters of Karbala, and kill them wherever you encounter them. Through you God strengthens His religion, and through your watchful eyes the distant banners of victory, glory, and honor will shine.

We pledge to the pure blood of the martyred leader Imam Khamenei, to Sayyed Abbas, to the Master of the Martyrs of the nation, and to the Hashemite Sayyed; we pledge to the radiant caravan of martyrs and their blessed families; we pledge to the guardian of the testament, our honored sheikh… that we will protect our beloved homeland, repel oppression from our patient people, and keep the yellow flag raised in the determination of souls and on the peaks of mountains.

We swear by the cries and the displacement amid bombardment and rubble; we swear by the martyrs; we swear by the terrified hearts of children, the extinguished eyes, and the torn limbs: we will continue the path. We will not abandon the resistance, we will not abandon the weapons, and we will not abandon the battlefield. We will obey the command of the trusted leader Qassem; if he entered the sea, we would enter it with him. For the sake of our beloved people, we will protect them with the lashes of our eyes and the banners of our swords.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.