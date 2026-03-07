Iran Navy Launches Drone Strikes on US Bases, Strategic “Israeli” Targets

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Republic of Iran Navy has announced a new wave of large-scale drone attacks targeting US military bases across the region as well as strategic sites in the “Israeli”-occupied territories.

In a statement released Saturday, the naval force said its kamikaze drones struck US military camps and installations in the Minhad District, the Al-Udairi Camp, and advanced carbon-based radar facilities at Sdot Micha Airbase in the occupied lands during a high-volume operation carried out in recent hours.

The Iranian Navy said the strikes came in retaliation for the sinking of the IRIS Dena by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean, warning that the operations will continue and make the aggressors regret their actions.

A day earlier, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army announced that various types of kamikaze drones operated by its Ground Force are capable of striking US bases in Kuwait as part of a large-scale operation.

The United States and “Israel” launched what Iran describes as an unprovoked war of aggression on February 28, assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei along with several senior military commanders despite ongoing indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

In response, and within the framework of its legitimate right to self-defense, the Iranian Armed Forces began carrying out waves of missile and drone strikes targeting US interests across the region and “Israeli” assets in the occupied territories.