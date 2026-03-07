Please Wait...

Iran’s Pezeshkian: Enemies will Take Dream of Iran’s Surrender to Grave

folder_openIran access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that the enemies will take the dream of Iran’s surrender to the grave, lauding the nation for their perseverance in the face of US-“Israeli” atrocities.

Pezeshkian declared that enemies who hope Iran will capitulate “will take that dream to the grave,” saying Iran remains bound to international law, human rights and principled conduct-standards the aggressors ignore.

He emphasized that every Iranian, regardless of faith or background, by being present contributes to defending the country’s territorial integrity and creates a sense of disillusionment among our enemies.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirms Iran’s commitment to defend its sovereignty while pursuing lasting peace amid US-Israeli aggression against the country.

He urged all Iranians to set aside internal, stand together, and defend the homeland with full strength, promising to lead the country out of the crisis.

He reiterated that Iran has never planned, nor will ever plan, an invasion of any neighbor.

“We have repeatedly said that they are our brothers. We aim to work hand‑in‑hand with our dear brothers and neighbors in the region to establish lasting peace and stability, and we hope this goal will be achieved,” he noted.

Pezeshkian said a decision made yesterday by the Interim Leadership Council was conveyed to the armed forces, prohibiting attacks on neighboring countries “unless those countries launch an attack on us.”

He added that he believes that such issues should be settled through diplomatic channels, warning that armed conflict would only create further problems with neighboring states.

Pezeshkian warned regional groups and outside powers not to become “puppets of imperialism,” urging that any internal disputes be resolved peacefully rather than being exploited by Israel or the United States.

 

Israel Iran UnitedStates MasoudPezeshkian

Larijani: Trump says he must participate in selecting the next leader, these are foolish statements.
Larijani: Trump mistakenly believes he can repeat what he did in Venezuela, due to his lack of understanding of our people and the region.
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani: The “Israeli” and American attacks were aimed at dismantling Iran.